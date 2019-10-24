PSC Approves Agreement Providing Additional EV Charging Programs for Ameren Missouri

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement designed to provide for more electric vehicle charging stations in Ameren Missouri’s service territory. Under the agreement, public charging, workplace charging and multi-family charging programs will be established. Public charging would involve equipment used to recharge electric vehicles that is available to the general public or the customers of an establishment that is open to the general public. Workplace charging involves charging facilities at a non-residential premise intended to provide vehicle charging service to employees, visitors or fleet vehicles of the business that occupies the premises but not to the general public. Multi-family charging would involve electric vehicle charging facilities that are located at a residential premises with multiple leased dwelling units. These programs are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2020 and will run for three years. If Ameren Missouri demonstrates positive results from the programs’ implementations, the company may renew the programs for an additional two years.

