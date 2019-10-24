Regents to Meet Via Teleconference Today

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will meet via teleconference at 11 a.m. today. The only item on the agenda will be a motion to go into a closed session for appropriate considerations related to real estate. When the open session reconvenes, the Regents will announce actions taken during the closed session. The final item of business will be consideration of a motion to adjourn. The Board agenda in its entirety can be reviewed at http://www.semo.edu/board/meeting_info.html.

