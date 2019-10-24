Thursday, October 24th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court records, the Alabama woman who was recorded grinding her rear end into the crotch of a cop attempting to handcuff her early Sunday is facing a pair of criminal charges. 24-year-old April Teale was arrested by police on misdemeanor disorderly conduct and harassment charges.

The 2018 University of Alabama graduate was collared outside a Waffle House in downtown Tuscaloosa, just blocks from Bryant-Denny Stadium, where, earlier that evening, the Crimson Tide football team defeated the University of Tennessee.

As seen in a brief video recording that has gone viral, Teale was pinned up against a Waffle House window as a cop sought to handcuff her. Teale took the opportunity to press her buttocks into the officer while breathily declaring, “Oh, yeah, you like that? You like that, yeah?”

Teale, the daughter of a pre-K teacher and a kennel manager, is seeking to offset her legal costs via donations from visitors to her Instagram page. “Went through some legal trouble, if you wanna throw me $5 bucks, Venmo me,” Teale wrote. She added, “I’d like that.”