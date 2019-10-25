Eastern MO Congresswoman grills Facebook founder about measures to prevent child exploitation on social media platform

Eastern Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner pressed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a hearing Wednesday about the measures the company is taking to prevent sex trafficking on its social media platform. Wagner says the U.S. Department of Justice finds that 16.8 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material are on Facebook.

Facebook is proposing an encryption change that reportedly would end 70-percent of the company’s findings of child sexual abuse content on its platform. Zuckerberg says child exploitation is one of the most serious threats his company focuses on.