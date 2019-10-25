Friday, October 25th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man sexually assaulted a pair of “large stuffed animal toys” inside a Target store, according to police who arrested the fiend on a criminal mischief charge. As detailed in a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Cody Christopher Meader entered the retailer around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and approached a display of merchandise featuring characters from the Disney film “Frozen.”

Meader selected a “large Olaf stuffed animal” and proceeded to place it on the floor of the Target in Pinellas Park. He then began to “dry hump” the cinematic snowman “until he ejaculated on the merchandise.” Meader returned the soiled Olaf back to the display before entering the toy department, where he “selected a large unicorn stuffed animal and began to ‘dry hump’ this item.”

After consorting with the stuffed animals, Meader, who lives in St. Petersburg, was detained while still inside the store. After being read his rights, Meader reportedly “admitted to doing ‘stupid stuff’ and admitted that he had ‘nutted’ on the Olaf stuffed animal.” Charged with criminal mischief, Meader was booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor count.