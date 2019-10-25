Human remians located in Cape

Today around 1 p.m., the Cape Girardeau police department was called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of possible body located in the alleyway that runs north in the direction of Good Hope Street. Officers located evident human remains obscured from plain sight inside dense vegetation near a fence line. The human remains appear to be that of an adult male, but due to the advanced state of decomposition present, additional testing is required to confirm a positive identification. No evident signs of foul play were located on scene, but this matter is still being thoroughly investigated.

