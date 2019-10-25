Man dies after falling down stairs of Carbondale bar The Cellar in ‘tragic accident’

A 34-year-old man died after falling down the stairs at The Cellar, a bar in downtown Carbondale, on Sunday night. Clayton Parker fell down six stairs and landed on the back of his head while entering the bar at about 10:30 p.m. The Jackson County Coroner says that intoxication appears to have a role in Parker’s accident. He sustained severe head trauma and died from his injuries on Monday. Parker’s death was determined an accident by the Carbondale Police Department.

