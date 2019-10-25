PSC Approves Addendum to Electric Territorial Agreement

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a third addendum to a previously approved territorial agreement between Ameren Missouri and Farmers’ Electric Cooperative. The Commission approved a territorial agreement between the two electric service providers in September 1998. In October 2013 and May 2018, the Commission approved addendums to the agreement. In this case, the third addendum to the agreement will allow Farmers’ Electric Cooperative to serve two customers currently within Ameren Missouri’s service area. The third addendum does not change any of the other terms or conditions of the agreement, nor does it change the boundaries of the exclusive electric service territories of either Farmers’ Electric Cooperative or Ameren Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...