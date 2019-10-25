Surprise $100K Award for Sikeston Teacher

A Sikeston Career and Technology Center welding teacher was surprised yesterday with the news he and his school have won $100,000 as one of three first-place winners of the 2019 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Brent Trankler is the only winner of the national award from Missouri. A representative of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools made a surprise visit to present a trophy, in the form of a large rolling toolbox, and a big check to the teacher. The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools. The school will receive $70,000 to support the winning skilled trades program, and Trankler will receive $30,000 to use as he wishes.

