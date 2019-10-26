Trading Post – October 26

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Tama Superstar drum kit – $1,200

Various drum equipment

Road case – $120 –  ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

14 ft. Alumacraft jon boat – w/trolling motor – $800

Buying: 18 in. spare for Ford F-150 truck – 6 lugs – ph #: 318-8217

————-

Lawn mower hoods – $5 each – ph #: 837-9005

————-

Set of used Firestone tires – $85 each

Acoustic guitar – w/case – $230 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Grating blade

Two windows – ph #: 573-283-5925

————-

‘17 Dodge Grand Caravan – $22,000 – ph #: 573-450-2025

————-

‘92 Chevy S-10 Blazer – $1,100 – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

Buying:  cast iron skillets/kettles – ph #: 573-225-4407

————-

Dog crate – $65 – ph #: 618-409-8676

————-

Two large dog crates – $35 each – ph #: 334-1757

————-

King size box spring/mattress – $150

Buying or rent: Tractor w/blade – ph #: 573-380-4537

————-

Martin King Circulator wood stove – ph #: 618-521-4515

