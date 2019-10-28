Area cities plan $50,000 marketing effort to promote census

Cape Girardeau, Jackson and four other Southeast Missouri cities have joined forces to hire a marketing firm to promote next year’s federal census in an effort to have every resident counted. The coalition also includes Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Perryville. They plan to spend $50,000 on the marketing effort. The census is required by the U.S. Constitution, which has called for an “actual enumeration” once a decade since 1790. The census determines how many representatives each state will have in Congress and can result in redrawing of congressional district boundaries. The coalition is seeking marketing proposals, which must be submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau by 5 p.m. on Friday. The group intends to select a firm by the end of November. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

