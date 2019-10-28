Attorney General Schmitt Secures $1.4 Million for Missouri in Medicaid Fraud Settlement

On Friday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with several other states, secured a multi-state settlement with pharmaceutical distributor Reckitt Benckiser for improperly marketing and otherwise promoting the drug Suboxone, resulting in improper expenditures of state Medicaid funds. Missouri’s share of the settlement is $4,354,401.58 federal and state combined with $1,458,823.01 directly to the State. Suboxone is a drug product approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to avoid or reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment. Reckitt has paid a total of Seven Hundred Million Dollars to resolve various civil fraud allegations impacting Medicaid and other government healthcare programs, of which over Four Hundred Million Dollars will go to the Medicaid programs.

