Attorney General Schmitt Presents Inaugural “Back the Blue” Award to Officer Michael Langsdorf Posthumously

Yesterday Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented the inaugural “Back the Blue” award to North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf posthumously. Langsdorf was shot and killed when he responded to a call at Clay’s Wellston Food Market in late June. Members of Officer Langsdorf’s family were present to accept the award. Also in attendance were North County Cooperative Police Chief John Buchannan, St. Louis Metropolitan Assistant Chief of Police Lawrence O’Toole, Vinita Park Mayor James McGee, and more. The Back the Blue award will be awarded to police officers across the state for courage, bravery, and commitment to community beyond the call of duty.

