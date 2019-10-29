Cape district accepts federal grant for school safety

Students and staff at Cape Girardeau public schools will benefit from a three-year federal grant that will enhance health and safety training throughout the school district. The $72,322 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice was accepted by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education at its October meeting last night. The “STOP School Violence” grant requires the district to fund 20%, or $15,784, of the grant total over the next three years with the remaining 80% funded by the Department of Justice. The grant will enable the district to certify all of its 750 employees in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid and the use of automated external defibrillators. Another benefit of the grant is it will help pay for staff resource officer conferences and other staff development programs such as trauma-informed school training. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

