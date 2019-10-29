House Speaker, Majority Leader say hyperloop should happen

Missouri leaders in education and politics did a whistle-stop tour yesterday in St Louis, Kansas City and Columbia to tout the proposed route of a high-speed tube transit system that would get travelers from Kansas City to St. Louis in 30 minutes. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden from Columbia says this could be the biggest transportation project for the state in 100 years.

Lawmakers, business and education leaders must submit their plans to private company Virgin Hyperloop to build the test track. Missouri is competing with Texas, Ohio, North Carolina.