Second Illinois Resident Dies After Vaping Related Lung Injury

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported the death of a second Illinois individual who had recently vaped and been hospitalized with a severe lung injury. At this time, a total of 153 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 66 years old, with a median age of 22, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. IDPH is working with local health departments to investigate another 41 possible cases. Affected individuals have experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Many have also experienced other symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Cases have been reported in 33 counties statewide.

