Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 180 months for firearm charges

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison for firearm charges. 35-year-old Barrett Swan was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Swan was found guilty by a jury on July 9 this year. On May 26, 2018, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the Mississippi River Bridge area and observed a car traveling west from the bridge at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Swan lost control of the vehicle, hit a parked car, and fled on foot when the car came to a stop. Officers found Swan hiding in some tall brush along the side of a house and he was taken into custody. The driver side door of the car had been left open, clearly displaying a handgun in the door. On August 1 of that year, a Florissant Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Swan was a passenger. The officer requested that he exit the vehicle after seeing a warrant for his arrest. As Swan was exiting the car, the officer observed a black handgun on the passenger’s seat where Swan had been seated. Swan was found guilty on both counts.

