Wednesday, October 30th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After telling a fellow bar patron who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat to “go back to Russia you effing communist,” a Florida Man spit on the Donald Trump supporter, according to police who arrested the attacker for battery.

Investigators say 67-year-old Robert Youngblood and two friends were seated Friday night at the bar in the Hurricane Grill & Wings restaurant in Vero Beach when they were approached by 43-year-old Matthias Ajple.

As reported in an arrest affidavit, Ajple told Youngblood, “You should go back to Russia you effing communist.” Ajple then slapped the brim of Youngblood’s red MAGA hat and “spit on Youngblood and then left the scene.”

Youngblood, cops say, wrote down the assailant’s license plate number and provided it to police. The tag came back to a car registered in the name of Ajple’s wife. Ajple was booked into the county jail on a battery count. He spent several hours behind bars before posting $500 bond to secure his release early Saturday morning.