Williamson County retail theft leads to chase

Authorities from several agencies are investigating a retail theft that led to a chase, and ultimately ended when the suspects became stuck in the wet ground. Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that someone stole something from Dillard’s in Marion. The suspects were seen driving away in a red passenger car. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says authorities located that car traveling on Skyline Drive behind the mall and began following it. The suspects led authorities on a chase through town, and on to Route 37 Northbound, toward West Frankfort. Deputies caught the suspects when the driver got stuck in a yard. Names and charges have not been released at this time.

