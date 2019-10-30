World War II Commemorating Local Veterans

Join the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History on Saturday, November 9, at 2:00 pm, as they commemorate local World War II veterans. Charlie Hutchings will speak about the weapons of World War II on display in their WWII exhibit. Following Charlie’s talk local World War II veterans will relate your experiences and memories from the war. You are invited to share their family experiences from World War II or from the domestic home front during the war years. Share any stories, letters, pictures, heirlooms, or other items of interest you would like to bring with you. Regular admission to the museum will apply. The museum will be open 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The WWII program will begin at 2:00 p.m. For more information call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net

