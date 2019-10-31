Bond set at $5 million for man arrested in Du Quoin shooting and fire

A man is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting and house fire in Du Quoin, Illinois. Du Quoin police responded around 2:30 yesterday morning to a report of a disturbance at a home on North Division Street. Illinois State Police District 22 says there was a standoff with the suspect at the scene. ISP S.W.A.T. and troopers responded to assist along with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Pinckneyville Police Department. During the standoff, North Division and North Washington streets were closed north of East Coles Street. Dustin Goodwin was arrested and jailed in the Perry County Jail. His bond was set at $5 million. ISP says the investigation into the shooting and fire is ongoing.

