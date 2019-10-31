Suspect from multiple robberies appears in court

A man suspected of committing several crimes in Paducah and McCracken County over a two-week period was in court on Tuesday. The McCracken County District Court Clerk says Juan Diego Herrera appeared before the judge, who entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. He faces five counts of 1st degree robbery, one count each of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree attempted burglary, 2nd degree assault, and 3rd degree criminal mischief. Herrera’s preliminary hearing and continued first appearance are scheduled for 9 a.m. next Tuesday. The charges stem from investigations into 5 different incidents that happened between October 4th and 21st. Investigators say Herrera admitted involvement in the crimes.

