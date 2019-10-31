Three men charged following chase, retail theft

Three men will appear in court today on retail theft charges for stealing from Dillard’s, then leading authorities on a chase through Williamson County. Officers from the Marion Police Department were called at around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to Marion Dillard’s on reports of a retail theft. Brian Murrah from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office had a deputy near the area during the time of the incident. Murrah says the suspects took off north toward Johnston City at a high rate of speed. Soon after, Marion Police with the assistance of multiple agencies ended the chase in Johnston City. Four people were apprehended in rural Williamson County. Three of the suspects face retail theft charges in excess of $2000: John Pruitt, of Chicago, Jamonte Allison, Jr. of Carbondale, and Kevin Pruitt, of Chicago. A female who was in the car was not charged because she was not involved with the theft.

