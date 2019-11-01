Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect November 1

The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins today. The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2020. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under PSC jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction. The Cold Weather Rule prohibits the disconnection of heat-related service when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24 hour period. For more information on the PSC’s Cold Weather Rule, please see the Commission’s website at www.psc.mo.gov or call the Commission’s Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211.

