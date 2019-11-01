Drug investigation in Sikeston leads to East Prairie man’s arrest

A drug investigation led to the arrest of an East Prairie man on Tuesday in Sikeston. 37-year-old Christopher Gephart has been charged with first degree drug trafficking and four counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance. He was in possession of approximately ¾ a pound of meth, 1.5 grams of heroin, Xanax pills, marijuana, and bottles of cough syrup referred to as “lean.” Gephart is being held without bond until his court appearance today at 9 a.m.

