Friday, November 1st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police report that a Washington State man whose rap sheet includes nine drunk driving convictions was arrested on his tenth DUI charge after being spotted driving a minivan erratically.

59-year-old David Triplett was arrested last Saturday after another motorist told Montana cops that he drove on a sidewalk after nearly causing an accident. Triplett was nabbed in Hamilton, a city forty-five miles south of Missoula.

When police pulled Triplett over, an officer detected the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the suspect,” who “denied the allegations of erratic driving.” Triplett claimed that someone from the Bandidos motorcycle gang had called in a complaint because they were “after him.”

While Triplett declined to perform field sobriety tests, he agreed to provide a preliminary breath sample. He was arrested after that sample showed his blood alcohol content was .114, above the .08 legal limit. In light of his criminal record, Triplett was charged with a felony DUI count and booked into the county jail on $20,000 bond.