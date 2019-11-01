Police seek public assistance to find missing woman

Law enforcement officers are searching for a woman missing since July who was last seen getting off a bus in Sikeston. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that shortly after 49-year-old Kari Markland arrived in Missouri, she contacted a relative but has not been heard from since which is out of character. It is unknown what Markland was wearing at the time she was last seen. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. If you have any information regarding Markland’s whereabouts, contact Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711.

