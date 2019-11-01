Third Illinois Resident Dies After Vaping Related Lung Injury

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported the death of a third Illinois resident who had recently vaped and been hospitalized with a severe lung injury. At this time, a total of 166 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75 years old, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. IDPH continues to work with local health departments to investigate another 42 possible cases in Illinois. At this time, no single compound or ingredient used in e-cigarette, or vaping products has been identified as the cause of this outbreak. The latest national and state findings suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak.

