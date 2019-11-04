Man hospitalized with head wound Sunday morning

Around 1:30 yesterday morning, an adult male returned to a family member’s home on Pemiscot Road in Cape Girardeau with an unknown head injury. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was uncooperative with doctors and hospital staff and would not allow them to examine his injuries. He was uncooperative with Police when interviewed and would not disclose any details regarding his injury. Evidence suggested that the injury could have been from a high-powered pellet or similar projectile fired into his scalp at close range, but his lack of cooperation made confirmation of this impossible. There are no suspects and no additional information at this time.

