Monday, November 4th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In a religious affront, a Halloween reveler dressed as Jesus sucker-punched a cop outside a bar in San Diego, California. Police say the assault occurred in the city’s downtown Gaslamp Quarter around 1:00 a.m.

The male suspect approached police as they were arresting a man who had been ejected from a nearby bar. Cops report that the assailant “ambushed the officer” and struck him in the face. Police were unsure whether the assailant punched or elbowed the patrolman, who suffered a one-inch laceration that required several stitches.

The costumed attacker fled on foot and remains at large. He did not appear to have any accomplices or disciples in tow. The suspect was “described as a white male, 6′-00″ to 6′-02″ in a white robe, red sash, possibly with a fake beard and wig.”