Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting

Several felony arrest warrants have been issued for a man police believe may have been involved in a shooting in Poplar Bluff. Officers responded to the 500 block of east Harper Street Saturday for a report of shots fired where they found a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and eventually airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment. Investigators identified Carlos James Wallace as a suspect. Wallace is wanted on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and other outstanding felony warrants. Police consider Wallace to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call Poplar Bluff Police at (573) 785-5776.

