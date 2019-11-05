2 women accused of taking more than $15,000 from elderly man

Caruthersville police arrested two women on Friday. Police said that afternoon they were called to First State Bank about a fraud case. The women were said to be in a Nissan Altima in the bank’s parking lot and officers spoke with three women inside the vehicle. They found that two of the women committed the crime of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person. Officials estimate that the women took $15,878.54 from an elderly man. They were arrested, taken to the Pemiscot Justice Center and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges. The incident is still under investigation.

