City of Sikeston is asking voters to approve use tax

Today, the City of Sikeston is asking voters to approve a use tax that will allow the city to collect tax on internet sales. Currently internet sales are not subject to taxation. The US Department of Commerce says that over the past 10 years internet sales have increased from 3% to 9%. All purchases made in Sikeston are subject to the City’s 3% sales tax while similar purchase made online are not. Sikeston Chamber members are showing support for this tax on internet sales.

Like this: Like Loading...