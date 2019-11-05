Domestic dispute leads to warrant arrests in Caruthersville

Yesterday morning Caruthersville officers were dispatched to the area of 20th Street and Chaffin Drive, in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers witnessed Shanta Nichols run into a nearby trailer in an attempt to elude them. Knowing that Nichols had an active warrant for her arrest, officers followed after her and were able to take her into custody inside the trailer. Her warrant was for the original charge of Animal Health & Safety and carried a cash only bond of $332.00. Another subject inside the residence, identified as Greg Nicholson, also had an active warrant for his arrest through Scott City. His warrant was for the original charge of Driving While Revoked, and carried a cash only bond of $534.50. Both Nichols and Nicholson were booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center, where they are awaiting bond.

