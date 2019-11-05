Marion, Herrin police officers find dead body in wooded area after chase, crash

Marion Police and Illinois State Police are investigating a dead body discovered in a wooded area by officers. Early Monday morning, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a hotel. While police investigated, two people of interest fled the hotel in a vehicle. Officers pursued, but before they could catch up, the vehicle lost control and crashed on Longstreet Road east of Illinois 37. The driver and passenger fled on foot into a wooded area. Marion and Herrin officers used a K-9 to track through the woods where the people of interest had fled. The K-9 led officers to the body of a dead white male lying in the wooded area. Illinois State Police is investigating the human remains. Police did not identify the remains. It was not clear whether the remains belong to one of the people of interest who the police were chasing.

