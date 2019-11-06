U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge Citizens Advisory Committee to hold first meeting

The first organizational meeting of the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge Project Citizens Advisory/Environmental Justice Committee (CA/EJC) is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Ky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) established the 28 member group to provide direction for the ongoing preliminary design and environmental study phase for future improvement options for the U.S. 51 Ohio River crossing. If you would like additional information on the CA/EJC, you can contact the U.S. 51 bridge team at 502-339-3557, or at www.US51Bridge.com.

