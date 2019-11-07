Doniphan men sentenced to 64 months for firearm charge

A Doniphan man was sentenced to 64 months in prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. On March 28, 2019, a man called the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office to report that a man shot at his vehicle on Highway 160 in Ripley County. The caller reported that the man was shouting at him as he drove by the man’s residence. When officers arrived, 28-year-old Terrance Malkowski admitted that he had shot at the caller’s vehicle as the vehicle drove by his home. He allowed the sheriff to go inside his home to retrieve the firearm, and when officers conducted a pat down, they found ammunition in his pocket. Malkowski has a prior conviction for Second Degree Assault in Ripley County and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

