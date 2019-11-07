MO law enforcement group leader says hiring and keeping officers is a statewide problem
St. Louis city prosecutor Kim Gardner said her city has about 120 police officer openings. During a state Senate committee hearing this week, Missouri Police Chiefs Association President Sean Fagan says the state’s police departments are facing major problems with hiring officers and keeping them. He says the problem emerged after Ferguson protests in 2014.
The law enforcement group includes more than 640 Missouri police chiefs.