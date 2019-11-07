No injuries from two-alarm fire at Scott City grain facility

Local fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at Midwest Grain and Barge late Tuesday morning in Scott City, where a blaze began in an electrical building near a loading area and spread up grain elevators. Scott City firefighters discovered a large working fire, which was determined to have originated from an electrical control room behind a set of silos. Several minutes later, a second alarm was called to bring in mutual aid from other local fire crews. After igniting in the electrical control room, the fire burned through an awning in an adjacent loading area where tractor-trailers deposit product to be transferred into the silo. Smoke damage affected soybeans and silo 1. No one was injured.

