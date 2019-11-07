Seven arrested in Poplar Bluff following drug related charges

There were seven people arrested in Poplar Bluff on yesterday after officers began serving arrest warrants on drug distribution and trafficking offenses. Four of the suspects were arrested on federal indictments, and three were arrested on state indictments stated by a Butler County grand jury. 61-year-old Marvin Price, 38-year-old Amber Wrinkle, 27-year-old Jaleel Gipson, 26-year-old Toriona Dudley, 26-year-old Trevin Eason, 23-year-old Freeman Williams Jr., all of Poplar Bluff, and 23-year-old Jaquan Whitfield, of St. Louis, were all arrested on varying counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and meth.

