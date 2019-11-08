25-year-old case receives new evidence

The Southeast Missourian reports that new evidence supports Ronald Clark’s claim of self-defense and gives him hope the Missouri Supreme Court may free him after decades of incarceration. Clark has spent most of his adult life in jail, convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Alvin Ray Spence outside a Charleston community center. New evidence shows that Lamontaye Williams recanted his 1995 testimony in the murder trial. Demetric McCauley said in an affidavit he saw Spence pull a handgun from his coat and Clark tried to grab it. Ronald Scott, a cousin of the victim, said in an affidavit the gun went off during a physical altercation between Spence and Clark, but Clark did not shoot Spence from a distance as prosecutors alleged. Colinthia Williams, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, said she told officers at the police station she witnessed the altercation and Clark didn’t have a gun, but officers never took her statement. Clark was 18 at the time of the incident, and now he is 43.

