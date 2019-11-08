Friday, November 8th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A convicted sex offender groped a Disney World cast member dressed as Princess Ariel, according to police who arrested the man on a battery charge. Investigators say 51-year-old Brian Sherman and his wife were at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom when the couple sought to be photographed with the female cast member.

With the couple flanking her, the worker told cops a “very excited” Sherman first placed his arm around her shoulder as he told her how much he loved Ariel. The Disney worker told police that she was uncomfortable because she “has been trained by Disney that it is inappropriate to photograph a Disney princess when a guest has their arm wrapped around the princess character.”

The victim, the affidavit notes, “was immediately uncomfortable with the defendant’s touch but was unable to move.” Sherman, then reached around the woman and “cupped and lifted” her right breast for several seconds. The victim said that only a “thin skin-tight fabric” separated her bare breast from “the defendant’s thumb and forefinger.”

Sherman was subsequently identified by cops thanks to a photo taken inside the grotto by a Disney worker. He was arrested last Saturday evening at his Orlando residence and charged with battery, a misdemeanor.