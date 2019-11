There was a fatal accident in Scott County yesterday. 62-year-old Ronnie Warning, of Sikeston, was travelling on County Road 538, 2 miles east of Miner, when 33-year-old Samantha Wilkinson, of Sikeston, exited the vehicle while it was still in motion. She was run over by the trailer that Warning was towing. Wilkinson was later pronounced dead at Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston.

