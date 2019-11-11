Murder suspect arrested, thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotics and firearms recovered

On Nov. 5th, Sikeston DPS received shared information from the Illinois Intelligence Center about a murder that occurred in Carbondale two days prior and Carbondale PD was conducting an ongoing investigation. Carbondale was seeking three identified suspects in relation to the shooting death of a 28-year-old victim. On Nov. 7th, Sikeston DPS received information that a suspect may be at an apartment in the 200 block of Welter Street in Sikeston. DPS served a search warrant after detaining the occupants. A search of the home revealed two firearms hidden along with narcotics that had an estimated street value of close to $15,000. This included heroine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and a felony amount of marijuana. There were four people in the home, including a 3-month-old baby. 21-year-old Tyren Johnson, of Sikeston, was arrested for 1st degree murder, with processing charges for the narcotics. 20-year-old Eric Curtis, of Charleston, was charged with 4 counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Investigators are also seeking charges on the mother for endangering the welfare of a child.

