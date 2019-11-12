Back the Blue Award to Wentzville Officers Who Bought Halloween Costumes for Kids Cancelled

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt will present the second Back the Blue award to Sgt. Marc White, Officer Zachary Niemann, Officer Jessica Ernst, and Officer Justin Rebura for outstanding dedication to their community. They pooled their money to buy Halloween costumes for kids in the community who didn’t have one or couldn’t afford one. The Back the Blue Award is meant to honor officers who go above and beyond the call of duty or give back to their community. This award was supposed to be given to them today, but has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

