Marine Corps League Says New Missouri Members are Crucial for Help on Capitol Hill

The Marine Corps League is actively working to recruit new members in Missouri, noting numbers are crucial for lobbying efforts on issues like Agent Orange and PTSD. Alan Sanning of Jefferson City is the activities chairman at the Samuel Gearhart Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

Sanning notes the Marine Corps League has lost members from World War II and the Korean War, who’ve passed away. The Marine Corps League is the only Congressionally-chartered U-S Marine Corps-related veterans organization in the country.