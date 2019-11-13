Cape city ‘yields’ pedestrian signs to parades, snow plows

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau city workers removed the “yield to pedestrian” signs along a four-block stretch of Broadway to accommodate a parade last month and will keep them down this winter to allow for snow plowing. The signs were installed in late April after some Broadway business owners complained of motorists speeding along the thoroughfare, posing a danger to pedestrians trying to cross the street. With the downtown Christmas parade coming up next month and concerns about winter weather, city staff decided not to reinstall the signs until spring. City crews have installed and removed the eight signs, So far, the city has spent nearly $3,800 on the signs, which includes the signs themselves and labor costs.

