Construction to start on Jackson roundabout project

The Southeast Missourian reports that construction of a new roundabout in Jackson is expected to begin today. The nearly $739,000 project to construct a roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard will commence with relocation of underground utilities near the intersection. No road closures are expected at this time. The city will update you on the construction when road closures, delays or detours are anticipated. You should use “extreme caution” near work zones.

