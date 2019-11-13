Governor Parson Urges Missourians to Slow Down in Snow and Ice

Missouri’s governor is urging you to slow down in the snow and ice, and to avoid being on the road unless necessary. Governor Mike Parson was asked about the 76 snow-related crashes on Monday in western Missouri’s Highway Patrol troop A, which included a fatality on a snow-covered road in Johnson County.

In eastern Missouri, O’Fallon State Representative Nick Schroer said his vehicle struck “black ice” in St. Charles County during Monday’s storm. Schroer says he had to use his emergency brake to stop and that he almost crashed. He says a trip that normally takes 15 minutes took him more than 90 minutes.