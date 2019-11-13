SEMO introduces eSports Arena

Competitive gaming students at Southeast Missouri State University now have a place all their own — a 1,500-square-foot eSports Arena at Towers Complex dormitory. Previously occupied by a computer lab, the space contains 12 liquid-cooled desktop computers equipped for gaming. It also features an area dedicated to Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles coupled with a 70-inch wall-mounted television for a “bird’s-eye view.” The venue did incur an upfront cost of roughly $120,000, but students contributed nearly $50,000 of that through Student Government and other organizations. The eSports Arena will be a 24/7 operational space offering after-hours and late-night/early-morning access. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...